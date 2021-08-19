Zomato winds up US-based step-down subsidiary

Zomato winds up US-based step-down subsidiary

ZUL was not a material subsidiary of the company and did not have any business activity

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 21:57 ist

Zomato on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary, Zomato USA LLC, has been dissolved and wound up.

"Zomato USA LLC (ZUL), step down subsidiary of the company, has been dissolved and wound up," Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

ZUL was not a material subsidiary of the company and did not have any business activity, and its dissolution will not affect the turnover/revenue of the company, it added.

The company has received intimation on August 18, 2021, regarding dissolution and winding up of Zomato USA LLC effective from August 17, 2021, the filing said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zomato
business

What's Brewing

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

 