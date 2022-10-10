Zomato's Deepinder Goyal delivers food wearing company t-shirt: Naukri.com's Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Naukri.com co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared some interesting details about Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, leaving twitteratis amused.

Bikhchandani shared that Deepinder Goyal gets on a motorcycle and delivers food wearing the company’s t-shirt at least once in three months. He added that other senior managers of Zomato also do this.

Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

Bikhchandani said that Goyal has been doing this for the past three years.

This practice has been going on for the last three years — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

The Naukri.com co-founder said that he got this information in a recent meeting with Goyal and Zomato. Bikhchandani further shared that Deepinder told him that nobody has identified him till now.

The series of tweets by Bikhchandani got mixed reactions. Some applauded Zomato management's rather unorthodox initiative for putting in efforts to understand the pulse of the market. However, others called out Zomato for being performative and underpaying its delivery boys.

Superb initiative , nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights. Anything similar lined up for Restaurant owners ? — Rahul Upadhyay (@Rahulvichaar) October 7, 2022

Some netizens also took a jibe at Goyal, saying that this initiative would help him understand the struggle of getting a 5 star rating now.

Hope they understand how tough it is to get a 5-star rating. — Vishal Kansagra (@vkansagra) October 7, 2022

One user called the practice unorginal as Amazon has been doing the same for years.

Amazon execs have been doing exactly this for decades,so nothing original,but good practice nevertheless... — Kannan Hariharan (@KannaHariharan) October 7, 2022

Other users, meanwhile, claimed that they identified him but spared him the embarrassment.