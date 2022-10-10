'Deepinder Goyal delivers food wearing company t-shirt'

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal delivers food wearing company t-shirt: Naukri.com's Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Bikhchandani said that Goyal has been doing this for the past three years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 22:49 ist
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. Credit: Twitter/@deepigoyal

Naukri.com co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared some interesting details about Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, leaving twitteratis amused. 

Bikhchandani shared that Deepinder Goyal gets on a motorcycle and delivers food wearing the company’s t-shirt at least once in three months. He added that other senior managers of Zomato also do this.

Bikhchandani said that Goyal has been doing this for the past three years.

The Naukri.com co-founder said that he got this information in a recent meeting with Goyal and Zomato. Bikhchandani further shared that Deepinder told him that nobody has identified him till now. 

The series of tweets by Bikhchandani got mixed reactions. Some applauded Zomato management's rather unorthodox initiative for putting in efforts to understand the pulse of the market. However, others called out Zomato for being performative and underpaying its delivery boys.

Some netizens also took a jibe at Goyal, saying that this initiative would help him understand the struggle of getting a 5 star rating now.

One user called the practice unorginal as Amazon has been doing the same for years.

Other users, meanwhile, claimed that they identified him but spared him the embarrassment.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Zomato
Deepinder Goyal
Business News

What's Brewing

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

 