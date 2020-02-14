Facebook may pay more tax outside US: Politico

Zuckerberg accepts that Facebook may pay more tax outside US: Politico

  • Feb 14 2020, 15:03pm ist
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean the social networking giant may have to pay more taxes outside of the United States, Politico reported, citing excerpts of a speech he is due to give on Saturday.

"We accept that [the reforms] may mean we have to pay more tax and pay it in different places under a new framework," Zuckerberg is expected to say in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"I understand that there's frustration about how tech companies are taxed in Europe. We also want tax reform and I'm glad the OECD is looking at this." 

