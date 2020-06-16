Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval for Deferasirox tablet

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 16 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 13:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare group, on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Deferasirox tablets used in treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Deferasirox tablets is for multiple strengths of 90 mg, 180 mg and 360 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Deferasirox binds to iron and removes it from the bloodstream. It is used to treat iron overload caused by blood transfusions in adults and children who are at least two years old.

It is also used to treat chronic iron overload syndrome caused by a genetic blood disorder (non-transfusion dependent thalassemia) in adults and children who are at least 10 years old, the company said.

"The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at special economic zone, Ahmedabad," it added.

The group now has 291 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zydus Cadila
USFDA

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 