Zydus Cadila gets FDA nod to market schizophrenia drug

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market drug for schizophrenia

Fluphenazine belongs to a class of medications called phenothiazines and is also referred to as a neuroleptic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 16:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets, used in the treatment of certain type of mental ailments.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market in the US its generic version in strengths of 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The medication is used to treat symptoms of a certain type of mental/mood condition (schizophrenia).

Fluphenazine belongs to a class of medications called phenothiazines and is also referred to as a neuroleptic.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, Zydus Cadila stated.

The group now has 318 approvals and has so far filed over 400 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since it commenced the filing process in 2003-04.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zydus Cadila
USFDA
pharma
Drugs

What's Brewing

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

Covid fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mt Everest

Covid fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mt Everest

 