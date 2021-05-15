Zydus Cadila to produce 5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses by December-end

Zydus Cadila on Friday announced that by the end of 2021, the company plans to make five crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to a report by News18. It is currently conducting the Phase 3 clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in India.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director (MD) of Zydus Group told CNBC TV18, "We are still on track for May-end submission to the regulator once we see event data that we are expecting this month which will talk about the efficacy of the drug as the safety is already well-established."

He added, "Then, we will file for an emergency use authorisation and post that we have to go through the formalities of approvals, testing, getting the plant audited, getting the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) testing done and then launch the product in the market". He further explained that the company believes that by the end of 2021, they can make around five crore doses.

He also said that the company is looking to ramp up the production of vaccines and is looking for a manufacturing partner for that.

In April, the pharma major received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to use a Hepatitis C drug as a treatment for Covid-19.