Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic blood pressure lowering drug

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic BP lowering drug

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to sell Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: IStock photo

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic blood pressure lowering medication in the American market.

Read | Centre likely to slash prices of critical drugs: Report

Norepinephrine Bitartrate is indicated for restoration of blood pressure in adult patients with acute hypotensive state.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, Gujarat, Zydus Lifesciences said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.36 per cent down at 357.40 apiece on the BSE.

