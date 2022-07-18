Zypp Electric to electrify Zepto's last-mile deliveries

Extending an electric fleet of 1500+, the partnership enables more than 20,000 deliveries per day in Delhi, the companies said in a joint statement

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 07:33 ist
Electric scooter. Credit: DH pool photo

Zypp Electric, an e-logistic service provider, on Monday announced its partnership with Zepto, an e-grocery company, to facilitate last-mile deliveries.

Extending an electric fleet of 1500+, the partnership enables more than 20,000 deliveries per day in Delhi, the companies said in a joint statement.

Zypp is currently serving 50 Zepto hubs in Delhi NCR and envisions to grow its partnership by 10 times in the next 12 months by doubling its fleet and areas of servicing nationally.

The move to the electrification of the delivery fleet in NCR has also caught up pace with the push from the Delhi government.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government’s draft aggregator policy mandated transition to an all-electric fleet for cab companies, food delivery firms and e-commerce entities by April 1, 2030, and proposed a fine of Rs 50,000 per vehicle if a company fails to make the transition.

“The Delhi State EV policy is a very good and timely policy initiative that has the potential to address the capital’s pollution issues and contribute to the nation’s decarbonisation efforts,” said Suraj Ghosh, Director, Powertrain & Compliance Forecasts, South Asia, S&P Global Mobility.

It will provide directional clarity to the industry and enable a smooth transition in terms of product, technology and capacity, he added. “Most importantly, this regulatory change will accelerate the sale of EVs and add to the already growing demand.”

Zypp and Zepto will expand their partnership in Bangalore and Mumbai in the next four months, the statement said.

Once launched in Bengaluru, they will deploy 1,000 electric vehicles for Zepto hubs every month, Zypp said to DH.

Business News
Electric Vehicles
EVs

