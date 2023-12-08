Businesses need to contribute positively to environment, society: Azim Premji

New Delhi: Businesses must ensure they conduct themselves ethically and fairly with the philosophy reflecting in all their relations and transactions, Founder-Chairman of Wipro and noted philanthropist Azim Premji said on Friday as he exhorted companies to contribute positively towards the environment and society.

Speaking at FICCI Annual Convention, Premji asserted that unless businesses act decisively, they will not be able to deal with environmental crisis.

Given their strong influence and role, it is important for the society that businesses have purpose beyond profit, the former Wipro chairman and czar of the Indian IT industry emphasised.

"Businesses should ensure they conduct themselves ethically and fairly and this matter of ethics and fairness should reflect in all relations and transactions with clients, employees, vendors, and others which is the foundation, because if business is not conducted ethically, no purpose is material," said Premji who joined the proceedings virtually.