Buy health insurance before 30s to enjoy lifetime quality service

When it comes to health insurance, youngsters generally have a misconception that it is only for older people. This misconception is nothing new, it has been passed on to people for ages. But the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the entire perception of health insurance.

People have now realised how unpredictable life can be and medical emergencies can occur to anyone at anytime. And today’s young generation is very much involved and active in managing their own finances. The best thing that you can do to keep your finances on track even during medical emergencies is to buy a health insurance policy early in your life.

Any health emergency can take a toll on your life. It can affect your lifestyle, mounts mental pressure and affects your financial situation. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it imperative for individuals to have their health insurance plans in place, irrespective of one’s age.

Before you turn 30, you should get your personal health insurance, and if you want some reasons for doing so, here are a few that will help you make the right decision:

Low premium cost

The premium charges for any health insurance is low when bought early and becomes steeper after you cross your 30s. If you think you are fine and healthy when you are in your 20s, that is the right time to buy insurance.

You can get it at a low premium rate. This is the age when you don’t have any critical ailments and you have to pay less amount as a premium for the insurance cover as you are young and healthy.

Waiting periods

Every health insurance company has some waiting period attached to their plans. The insurance provider has multiple waiting periods for different pre-existing diseases. The time period can range from one year to two years, and the previously existing ailments get insured mostly after four years. Even if you are in an emergency, these waiting periods cannot be waived.

Hence, buying health insurance early in your life, will exhaust the waiting period and allow you to claim your policy when you need it.

Lifestyle changes

With the rising pollution level and hectic schedules, even youngsters are suffering from lifestyle diseases such as heart disease and stroke, along with other cardiovascular ailments which carry a high impact on the young population. So, you should be prepared for it.

The number of physical and mental illnesses affecting you can be extensive. The younger population are more affected by these problems today than ever before, which means buying a health insurance is one of the most important investments you can make to keep yourself insured of any future medical treatments and emergencies.

Better financial planning

Purchase health insurance in your late 20s or early 30s and opt for a better financial plan. Managing what you earn is a great way to live your life to the fullest. You need to understand that accidents occur without any prior warning. Having adequate health coverage ensures that you can live fun-filled life and you can have your cover for emergencies.

More than just hospitalisation

With an adaptable and comprehensive health insurance plan, one does not need to scramble for funds to pay hospital and treatment costs. You can get high level of protection, as it offers unique benefits keeping in mind the rising healthcare costs. Major diseases are covered under the plan. There are even plans that allow you to get coverage from 50 lakh to 3 crore in India and abroad; covers modern and advanced treatments, to secure not only the current healthcare needs but also the ones that may arise at different stages of your life.

Such feature rich plan also offer loyalty premium discounts and unlimited restoration of sum insured at value based price.

In simple words, individuals should buy a health insurance plan at an early age to keep their finances on track. The golden rule of health insurance is, “The early we buy, more the benefits we get. If purchasing health cover at young age has such a lot of advantages, then why delay, as we all know, “Health Hai Toh Life Hai”.

(The writer is the head of marketing & digital sales ManipalCigna Health Insurance)