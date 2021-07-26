Byju's enters professional education, acquires Great Learning for $600 million

Continuing with its spree of acquisitions, edtech major Byju's on Monday announced it acquired Singapore-headquartered Great Learning — a Professional and Higher Educational Startup — for a $600 million.

The partnership marks the company's entry into the professional and higher education segment with a $1 billion commitment, Byju's said in a statement

"We are united in our mission to provide professionals with high-quality and industry-relevant learning programs in this competitive global economy," Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO, Byju's said.

Byju's, which creates learning content for students and schools across the country including an app, has earmarked a further $400 million of investment into the professional and higher educational segment towards accelerating Great Learning’s growth, the company statement said.