BYJU's investors seek NCLT's intervention to declare founder Raveendran 'unfit to run the firm'

A group of four investors of BYJU's has filed an oppression and mismanagement suit against the management of the company before the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT, seeking declaring of founders, including CEO Byju Raveendran, as unfit to run the company, and appointing a new board, PTI reported.

The developments are from the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was called by the EdTech's investors on Friday.

The investor suit against BYJU's management seeks forensic audit, appointment of new board, and declaring rights issue void. Divya Gokulnath, Raveenran's wife and his brother Riju Ravindran have meanwhile decided to stay out of the EGM.