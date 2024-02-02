Dissenting investors don’t have voting rights on CEO removal: Byju’s

Additionally, in a letter to its employees sent on Friday, accessed by DH, Byju’s said these investors saw the rights issue as an opportunity to conspire and demand the removal of Raveendran.

“We are pained to see this action from a few of the investors who should have supported us in our fight at these challenging times, instead of directly speaking to the media,” the letter stated. “The founders are the largest investors and the greatest fighters for Byju’s,” it added.

The US subsidiary is at the heart of a $1.2 billion loan that Byju’s took from overseas lenders in 2022, and has since defaulted on paying interests. The lenders had last week moved the Company Law Tribunal in India with an insolvency petition for Byju’s in a bid to recover the loan.

Byju’s Alpha is currently managed by a court-appointed agent, and the proceeds from the bankruptcy will be used to fund the lenders’ legal fight with TLPL. It will also sue a hedge fund that Byju’s had transferred $500 million from the loan to, which lenders say was a way for the company to hide the sum. Byju’s has in turn said the money was given to the fund for investment purposes.

Despite all of these issues, the company is confident that the rights issue, through which its valuation may fall to $225 million from a high of $22 billion in 2022, is the solution to its persistent capital issues. In the letter to its employees, Byju’s claimed the issue has received commitment for over 100% of the proposed amount, and the raise will take another 25 days to be completed.

The letter, however, acknowledged that salaries for January will be delayed “because of the artificially induced crisis by these select investors,” adding that Raveendran had been funding the paychecks from his own pocket and will continue to do so.

Employees DH spoke to on the condition of anonymity said the delay in salary disbursement has been a persisting issue for months now.

“The success of the rights issue will ensure that we have sufficient operational capital to fund our short-term needs from March onwards,” the company told its employees.