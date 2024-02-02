JOIN US
business

Byju's US unit files for bankruptcy protection

Last Updated 01 February 2024, 23:09 IST

A US unit of education technology startup Byju's has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US court of Delaware, listing liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Byju's Alpha unit listed its assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to a court filing.

The startup has been roiled by setbacks, with the latest being a group of lenders initiating bankruptcy proceedings against it. It has also been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion term loan in the last few months.

