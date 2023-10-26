Cabinet approves Rs 22,303 crore fertiliser subsidy for Rabi season

The approved subsidy for the current Rabi season is sharply lower than the Kharif season and also last year’s Rabi season. For the Kharif season that ended on September 30, nitrogen subsidy stood at Rs 76 per kg, while for phosphorus it was Rs 41 per kg. The amount of subsidy approved by the union cabinet on May 17 for the Kharif season stood at Rs 38,000 crore.