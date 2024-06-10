Cabinet portfolios, macro data to move markets this week

Once the overhang surrounding government formation and portfolio allocation is done away with, market focus will return back to macro and fundamentals which continue to remain strong. Despite the reduced seats, we expect the government focus to continue on Investment-led growth, capital expenditure, infrastructure creation, manufacturing, etc in the long term. The new government would be presenting the full budget for FY25 in the next few weeks where themes of rural economy, consumption, credit lending etc would be back in focus.