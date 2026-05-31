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Cafe Coffee Day brews a comeback, swings back to profit in FY26 as revenue crosses Rs 1,094 crore

The company’s operating profit or EBITDA rose 27 per cent to Rs 198 crore in FY26, according to an exchange filing by its parent entity, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL).
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:44 IST
Business NewsCafé Coffee DayCCD

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