Can Kunal Shah take WhatsApp beyond messaging?

<p>Bengaluru: India’s startup ecosystem lauded CRED founder Kunal Shah’s appointment as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp’s</a> global head. But the real test is whether he can push the platform past chat. </p><p>On Monday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta </a>announced that it will invest $900 million in CRED at a post-money valuation of $4.5 billion.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, several venture capitalists said Shah’s years building a fintech unicorn gave him deep insight into customer behaviour — a skill WhatsApp will need as it expands beyond messaging into payments and commerce.</p><p>Born in Ahmedabad and raised in Mumbai, the 47-year-old entrepreneur and angel investor did odd jobs including deliveries in his teens. </p><p>In 2010, he co-founded FreeCharge, which was acquired by Snapdeal five years later. VCs recall him as someone who could anticipate consumer trends.</p>.Meet Kunal Shah, serial entrepreneur and Meta's pick to lead WhatsApp.<p>Meta's WhatsApp has over 3 billion users globally, and in India, according to World Population Review, it has crossed 850 million users. The company is also looking to strengthen its presence in India beyond messaging that includes paid subscriptions and payments.</p><p>Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said for WhatsApp, the biggest hurdle is enabling greater adoption of payments and commerce, even though it has gained excellent traction and trust on India's most widely used messaging platform. </p><p>Additionally, expanding financial services requires dealing closely with regulators, which is exactly the terrain Shah already knows.</p><p>"He's spent years building fintech, a space where you don't get to move fast and break things, you move fast and bring the regulator along with you. Shah's experience in building regulated fintech gives him a strong foundation to balance innovation with compliance. However, leading a platform the size of WhatsApp will demand even greater execution and stakeholder management," Mittal said.</p><p>The biggest opportunity lies in combining WhatsApp's unmatched scale and daily user engagement with Shah's understanding of consumer financial behaviour. While CRED successfully encouraged users to adopt new financial habits through thoughtful product design, WhatsApp already has the trust and reach. </p><p>If Shah can make payments, commerce, and AI-powered services feel like seamless extensions of everyday conversations, WhatsApp could evolve beyond messaging into one of India's most influential digital commerce and financial services platforms, he added.</p><p>Harsh Kapadia, founder, Atom XVII, said, "Shah’s new role is monumental for the Indian early-stage ecosystem. It signals to the world the high quality of India’s new-age ventures and the depth of entrepreneurial talent emerging from the country. His appointment is also a strong validation of India’s growing influence in shaping global technology and product innovation."</p><p>By bringing in someone like Shah, who deeply understands the playbook of building, engaging and monetizing large consumer ecosystems, Meta has significantly strengthened its monetisation ambitions. "His experience in scaling platforms, understanding consumer behaviour and creating sustainable revenue models will be invaluable as Meta looks to unlock new growth opportunities across its products and markets," he added.</p>