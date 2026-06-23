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Can Kunal Shah take WhatsApp beyond messaging?

In 2010, he co-founded FreeCharge, which was acquired by Snapdeal five years later. VCs recall him as someone who could anticipate consumer trends.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:03 IST
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