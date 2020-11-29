Capgemini to hire 500 rural women graduates

French IT major Capgemini is hiring around 500 women from rural areas for its cloud & infrastructure services vertical.

“We will be selecting these women from rural areas through Capgemini-enlisted NGOs. We will not just give them a job but actually get them a strong career,” Radhika Ramesh, Executive VP, Cloud & Infra Services, Capgemini India told DH.

She said, as part of Capgemini Sakhi Drishtikon initiative, the company will hire rural women graduates, post-graduates or diploma holders in technical subjects and train them virtually for a month before onboarding them.

Once they are onboarded, they will be further trained for around three months on the job and then placed in the available projects. To begin with, the company has already recruited around 100 women in the first batch. The remaining will be hired by end of December, she said.

All these women will be hired from economically backward families. Going forward, Ramesh said around 15% of the new recruits will come from the rural talents. These candidates should have a minimum of 60% marks in their academics and their combined family income should be about Rs 1.8 lakh or so.

“With the help of NGOs, we are able to identify and hire such women. Once they finish the foundation training programme, they are given a letter of appointment of Capgemini. Then they move on to the cloud and infrastructure academy for technical training. This is an intense training for about 3 months, post which they get deployed onto the job,” Ramesh said.

The training for the first batch of 100 rural women graduates that were hired from southern states was started on October 1 and the company is in the process of hiring another 400 rural women, Ramesh added.

As of September 2020, Capgemini had over 125,000 employees, of which 35.7% were women. The digital and cloud businesses account for over 60% of the group’s activities.