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Car wholesale jumps to record 13.16 lakh units in Q4 of FY26

The segment also clocked its highest ever sales of 46.43 lakh units in the full financial year 2025-26, posting a growth of 7.9% over the previous year.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:33 IST
Business Newsautomobile sectorCarsSIAM

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