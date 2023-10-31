JOIN US
business

Carlsberg warns weak consumer sentiment may hurt beer sales in Europe, Southeast Asia

Last Updated 31 October 2023, 08:07 IST

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales broadly in line with expectations but warned that weak consumer sentiment in Europe and Southeast Asia could impact beer markets negatively.

The world's third-biggest brewer said sales rose 0.3 per cent to 20.3 billion Danish crowns ($2.89 billion) from 20.2 billion a year earlier, slightly below an estimated 20.4 billion in a company poll.

"We delivered solid revenue growth in a challenging environment," Carlsberg's new CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a statement.

"The growth was driven by continued strong revenue per hectolitre improvement and outperformance by our premium portfolio," he said.

Carlsberg reiterated its full-year organic operating profit of 4 per cent to 7 per cent after it hiked its outlook for a second time in August this year.

Carlsberg also on Tuesday launched a new quarterly share buy-back program of 1 billion Danish crowns.

($1 = 7.0362 Danish crowns)

(Published 31 October 2023, 08:07 IST)
