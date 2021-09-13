Carlyle considers $6 billion sale or IPO for Novolex

Carlyle considers $6 billion sale or IPO for Novolex

The private equity firm has been interviewing banks for a strategic review of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company in the first half of 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2021, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 08:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

American multinational private equity Carlyle Group Inc is considering either a $6 billion sale or initial public offering (IPO) for packaging company Novolex Holdings, which it bought more than four years ago, Bloomberg said on Sunday.

The private equity firm has been interviewing banks for a strategic review of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company in the first half of 2022, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. 

Also read: Sebi bars PNB Housing shareholders from voting on Rs 4,000 cr-Carlyle deal

Novolex could be valued at about $6 billion should Carlyle choose to sell the company or opt for an initial public offering, although no final decision has been made and the firm could elect to keep the business, sources told Bloomberg.

Novolex operates dozens of plants globally with brands including Hilex Poly, Duro Bag and Burrows Packaging, according to the company's website.

Carlyle agreed to buy Novolex for an undisclosed sum from peers Wind Point Partners and TPG Growth in November 2016. The firm has backed the management team, led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stanley Bikulege, with acquisitions including Waddington Group in 2018 and Flexo Converters USA Inc. two months ago, according to statements by the company, Bloomberg reported.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IPO
Business News
novolex

What's Brewing

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

 