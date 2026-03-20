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CBDT notifies rules for simplified income tax law effective from April 1

The Income-tax Rules, 2026 will operationalise the simplified direct tax legislation that was approved by Parliament last year and will come into effect from April 1.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:21 IST
Business NewsIncome TaxCentral Board of Direct Taxes

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