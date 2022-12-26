CBI arrests Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested Videocon group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI loan fraud case, news agency ANi reported.

This comes a day after the investigative agency produced former ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a Mumbai special court, which then remanded them to a three-day custody.

The agency has alleged that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Venugopal Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines and the credit policy of the bank.

