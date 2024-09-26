CBI registers bank fraud case against Cox and Kings promoters, directors

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case of alleged Rs 525-crore bank loan fraud against the promoters and directors of travel company Cox and Kings on the complaint of Yes Bank, officials said on Thursday.

The CBI has taken over the investigation from the Mumbai Police that was probing the matter against the travel company, its promoters/directors Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar and Usha Kerkar, CFO Anil Khandelwal and directors Mahalinga Narayanan and Pesi Patel.