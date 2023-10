Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has issued a clarification regarding certain media reports on applicability of GST on Gangajal.

CBIC, on X, stated that Gangajal is used in pooja across the country, and pooja items are exempted under GST.

GST on pooja items were discussed in detail in the 14th and 15th meetings of the GST council in 2017.