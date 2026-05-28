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Central bank must let rupee depreciate; use liquidity tools, not rate hikes, to curtail inflation: Former RBI Governor

The monetary policy committee of the RBI will meet next week between June 3 and June 5 to decide on the policy rate.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsRBIInflationbusinessDuvvuri Subbaraorupee depreciation

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