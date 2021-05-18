Central Bank gets shareholder nod for capital infusion

Central Bank of India gets shareholder nod to allot Rs 4,800 crore preference shares to govt

The consent of the shareholders was given with over 97 per cent votes in favour of the resolution

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 21:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Central Bank of India on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved allotment of preference shares to the government for a Rs 4,800-crore capital infusion.

At the virtual extraordinary general meeting (EGM), the state-owned bank's Chairman Tapan Ray said the preference share allotment to the government has been worked out at Rs 17.11 per share.

The consent of the shareholders was given with over 97 per cent votes in favour of the resolution to issue and allot up to 2,80,53,76,972 equity shares to the government on a preferential basis aggregating up to Rs 4,800 crore, the bank said.

Shares of the bank closed 0.56 per cent down at Rs 17.90 apiece on the BSE.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Central Bank of India

What's Brewing

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

 