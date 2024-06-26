Centre allows duty concessions for corn, vegetable oil imports

Mumbai: India on Wednesday allowed limited imports of corn, crude sunflower oil, refined rapeseed oil, and milk powder under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ), where importers pay nil or lower duty, as New Delhi tries to bring down food inflation.

India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil and the top producer of milk.

India has allowed imports of 150,000 metric tons of sunflower oil, 500,000 tons of corn, 10,000 tons of milk powder and 150,000 tons of refined rapeseed oil, the government said.

Food inflation, driven by supply-side factors like adverse weather affecting crops, has remained at around 8 per cent year-on-year since November 2023, preventing it from cutting interest rates.