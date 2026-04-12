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Centre hikes duty on diesel, ATF to curb exports

Export duty on diesel has been hiked to Rs 55.5 per litre from earlier Rs 21.5 per litre. Duty on ATF, which is used to power aircraft, has been hiked from Rs 29.5 per litre to Rs 42 per litre. Export duty on petrol continues to remain nil.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 21:26 IST
India NewsBusiness News

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