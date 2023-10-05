Centre hikes Ujjwala subsidy by Rs 100 per cylinder

The decision to hike subsidies for Ujjwala beneficiaries comes just around a month after a general cut in the LPG cylinder price. On August 29, the Modi government decided to slash the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used for domestic cooking by Rs 200 per cylinder. The decision that came into effect from 30th August, is estimated to cost Rs 7,680 crore to the exchequer in the current financial year.