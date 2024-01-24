Centre mulling hiking sugarcane floor price by 8% for next season

New Delhi is considering fixing the FRP of sugar cane at Rs 340 per 100 kg for next season, up from this year's Rs 315 for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent, the source said, who declined to be named since the proposal is under consideration.

"Sugar prices have stayed the same for a few years now. The proposed 8% increase is just too much, and mills can't really dish out that amount unless sugar prices go up," said a senior Mumbai-based industry official.

The government usually sets the FRP a few months before the start of crushing season in October, but this year it might announce it earlier to appease farmers before the general elections, said a sugar miller based in western state of Maharashtra, a leading sugar producer.

India's sugar output this crop year, hit by weak rains, is set to lag consumption for the first time in seven years, and lower plantings may even force the world's No.2 producer to import in the following year.