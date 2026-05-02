Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Centre notifies 100% FDI in insurance companies

However, the framework for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be separate, with foreign investment capped at 20 per cent under the automatic route.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLICInsuranceFDI

Follow us on :

Follow Us