Centre okays Rs 3,760 cr for up to 40% viability gap funding for 4,000 MWh battery energy storage system

The minister opined that the scheme is in sync with India's ambition to meet its 50 per cent of energy requirements through renewable energy and non-fossil energy sources by 2030 and also help reduce carbon emission.

An official statement said, "The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister approves the Scheme for Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)."

The approved scheme envisages development of 4,000 MWh of BESS projects by 2030-31, with a financial support of up to 40 per cent of the capital cost in the form of VGF, it explained.