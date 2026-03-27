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Centre plans to borrow Rs 8.20 lakh crore from market in first half of FY27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, proposed to borrow Rs 17.2 lakh crore to fund its fiscal deficit projected at 4.3% of the GDP.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:47 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanFinance Ministry

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