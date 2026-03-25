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Centre proposes 12% surcharge on capital gains from share buybacks

Under the current framework, surcharge on capital gains is linked to income levels of individuals, with no surcharge up to Rs 50 lakh and 10% between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:06 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 20:06 IST
Lok SabhabusinessFinance bill

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