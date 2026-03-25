<p>New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-faqs-what-is-a-finance-bill-3864008">Finance Bill</a> 2026, incorporating 32 government-proposed amendments, including the imposition of a flat 12% surcharge on capital gains earned by individual or corporate shareholders by selling shares in the buyback offer of companies effective from April 1.</p>.<p>Under the current framework, surcharge on capital gains is linked to income levels of individuals, with no surcharge up to Rs 50 lakh and 10% between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.</p>.<p>Moving to flat 12% surcharge would result in higher tax burden on majority of shareholders. However, for large buybacks, where gains exceed Rs 1 crore, the new framework is beneficial. At present, gains from share buybacks exceeding Rs 1 crore are subject to 15% surcharge. The flat 12% surcharge, implies a 3 percentage point reduction for such taxpayers.</p>.<p>With the passage of the Finance Bill 2026, the Budgetary approval process has been completed in Lok Sabha. It will now move to Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that the Finance Bill 2026 will be taken up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. </p>