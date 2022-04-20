Centre working on battery policy for EVs amid fire incidents: Report

Amidst reports of electric two-wheelers catching fire, the Centre is putting together norms for quality control of batteries used for electric vehicles (EVs).

The policy will cover performance testing and manufacturing standards as well as the heat resistance of these batteries, a senior official from the Road Transport and Highways Ministry told The Economic Times.

"The fires are a matter of concern... We have informally started directing EV manufacturers to improve (on) their existing vehicles," said the official.

On the other hand, electric vehicle makers are also scrambling to come up with technical solutions to risks of battery overheating to avoid such incidents in the future.

Experts suggest that for the issue to be resolved, the battery design of an EV should be built with more safety provisions through fuses and other parts to prevent thermal runaway.

Battery makers are also considering switching from cobalt, which is unstable and can cause fires, to a more stable element to make batteries.