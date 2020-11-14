CEO survey shows improved business sentiment

A nationwide survey of 350 chief executive officers and managing directors of top firms shows business optimism among them has witnessed an increase in the current quarter (October-December), especially in the manufacturing sector, supported by the government and RBI steps to boost consumption during the festive season.

The survey by Dun & Bradstreet shows five of six optimism indices including price, sales volume and order book position have registered an increase in the October-December quarter as compared to the July-September quarter.

It showed that the optimism for net profits stood at 40% in the December quarter - an increase of 13 percentage points as compared to the September quarter. Optimism for new orders stood at 43%, 21 percentage points more than the previous quarter and, optimism for volume of sales stood at 53%, 29 percentage points more than the last quarter.

“This emanates from the surge in demand as more activities were allowed under ‘Unlock 4.0 and 5.0’. Measures to boost consumption during the festival and investment demand by allocating more funds for capex, providing states interest-free capex loans and buying state development loans may also have helped,” said Arun Singh, chief economist at Dun & Bradstreet.

The survey showed around 53% of the respondents expect volume of sales to increase in the October-December quarter as compared to 24% in July-September period. At least 40% of the respondents expect an increase in net profits in the ongoing quarter as compared to 27% in the previous one.

A whopping 81% of the respondents expect no change in the selling price of their products in the current quarter compared to 12% in the previous one. Around 43% of the respondents expect their order book position to improve in Q4, as compared to 22% in the previous one.