Credit Suisse head quits after probe into Covid conduct

Chaiman of Credit Suisse resigns after an inquiry into his pandemic conduct

Horta-Osório reportedly broke quarantine rules in traveling on a London-to-Zurich flight in November and in attending the Wimbledon tennis finals in July

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Jan 17 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 16:26 ist
The chairman of the Credit Suisse Group, António Horta-Osório. Credit: Reuters Photo

The chairman of the Credit Suisse Group, António Horta-Osório, is stepping down immediately after an investigation involving breaches of Covid protocol.

Horta-Osório, who has been in the position for less than a year, reportedly broke quarantine rules in traveling on a London-to-Zurich flight in November and in attending the Wimbledon tennis finals in July. The board later commissioned an investigation into his conduct. The bank announced his resignation Sunday.

“I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,” Horta-Osório said in statement.

“I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time,” he said.

Horta-Osório will be succeeded by Axel Lehmann, a former senior executive at the Swiss investment bank UBS. Lehmann joined the Credit Suisse board last year, where he has been the chairman of the risk committee. Before his time at UBS, he spent nearly two decades at Zurich Insurance Group.

Horta-Osório, a former chief of the Lloyds Banking Group, took over as chair in April. He was tasked with a turnaround after the bank lost $5 billion over soured trades that a small unit of its investment bank made with Archegos Capital Management. It was just one in a string of recent body blows. Credit Suisse will lay off 69 employees in New York in the wake of the Archegos collapse because it plans to close its US prime services division by Aug. 1.

“I have worked hard to return Credit Suisse to a successful course, and I am proud of what we have achieved together in my short time at the bank,” he said.

Shares of Credit Suisse are down 22 per cent over the past year, giving it a market capitalization of $28 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Credit Suisse
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
World news

What's Brewing

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

 