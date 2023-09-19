Changed I-T rules just made rent-free accommodation less taxable

For owned and furnished accommodation: The perquisite calculation will remain the same as unfurnished accommodation plus 10 per cent of the original value of the furniture and gadgets in the property. However, if the furniture and household appliances are rented, the actual rent paid will go into the RFA computation.

If the accommodation has been leased by the company and given unfurnished: In such a situation, the perquisite will be calculated as the actual rent/lease amount or 10 per cent of the employee’s salary, whichever is lower. Likewise, for a furnished accommodation the rent and 10 per cent of the value of furnishings or the rentals paid for them will comprise the perquisite.

If put up in a hotel, the value of accommodation will be 24 per cent of the employee’s salary or actual charges, whichever is lower. Any charges paid by the employee will be deducted for the purpose of calculation.

So, in effect the perquisite so calculated, along with other allowances, special allowances, basic and bonus/commission will constitute your taxable income/salary, leaving out dearness allowance, employer’s contribution to provident funds and retirement benefits.

These changes will have no import on government employees, who will continue to pay the government determined license fee for the accommodation and any rent if paid. Similarly for furnished accommodation the perquisite will also include the 10 per cent of the cost of furniture and appliances or the rent paid for them, whichever the case may be.

To those employees who continue to stay in the same accommodation for more than a year, the new rule provides that the value of the house can be adjusted in the subsequent years using the Cost Inflation Index.

As evident in the calculations above the taxable perquisite will shrink in value benefitting salaried taxpayers, particularly those in higher pay-bracket. Further, the CII formula will ensure that a taxpayer is not subject to excess tax in case of a hike in salary. Since the new rules came in the middle of the financial year, employee’s perquisite valuation of accommodation will be done at two different rates, up to August 2023 using old rates and from September by using new rates, hence, both employees and employers must keep these changes in mind while computing the perquisite value for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Assessment Year 2024-25.

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Shree Tax Chambers)