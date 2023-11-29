Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's sidekick, passes at 99; a look at his net worth, properties, investments

Charlie Munger, the esteemed vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's invaluable sidekick, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday.
Munger's partnership with Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway was legendary, earning him accolades and respect in the business world.
Charlie Munger net worth
Munger's net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be between $2.4 and $2.9 billion.
This impressive fortune was primarily accrued from his investments and his longstanding partnership with Warren Buffett.
A significant portion of his wealth was in the form of Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock, reflecting his deep involvement with the company.
As of October 5, 2023, Munger owned 4,033 shares of this highly valued stock.
Diverse business ventures
Before embarking on his investment journey, Munger had a successful career in law.
He co-founded the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles and later shifted his focus to investments in the mid-1960s, managing both stocks and real estate with notable acumen.
Investment portfolio insights
Munger's investment portfolio as of 2023 was valued at approximately $160.98 million, comprising stakes in several of America's largest corporations.
His strategy reflected his belief in the American economy's strength and potential for growth.
His firm Daily Journal's largest publicly traded holding was in Bank of America, with 2.3 million shares worth around $76.2 million.
Additionally, Munger influenced Berkshire Hathaway's strategic investment in the Chinese electric car maker BYD, demonstrating his foresight in emerging markets.
Properties owned
Charlie Munger, renowned for his acumen in investments, also had a notable presence in the real estate sector.
Throughout his career, he not only managed investments in stocks but also delved into real estate, reflecting his diverse investment interests and expertise.
Munger's real estate portfolio is less publicised than his stock holdings, yet it was an integral part of his wealth accumulation strategy.
His legacy, characterised by savvy investments, legal expertise, and philanthropic endeavors, leaves an indelible mark on the world of business and finance.