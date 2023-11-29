Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's sidekick, passes at 99; a look at his net worth, properties, investments

Munger's net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be between $2.4 and $2.9 billion.

This impressive fortune was primarily accrued from his investments and his longstanding partnership with Warren Buffett.

A significant portion of his wealth was in the form of Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock, reflecting his deep involvement with the company.

As of October 5, 2023, Munger owned 4,033 shares of this highly valued stock.