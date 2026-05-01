<p>If you’re planning a bank visit this month, it’s worth checking the calendar first—May 2026 has several closures across India. In total, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banking">banks</a> will remain shut for 12 days this month, including weekends and regional holidays, meaning branches will be closed for operations on these days. However, in most cases, even when physical branches are closed, net banking, UPI, and most digital services continue to function without disruption.</p><p>Importantly, <a href="https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx">bank holidays</a> are not uniform nationwide. They vary from state to state, so while banks may be closed in one region, they could remain open in another.</p><p><strong>Is Labour Day a bank holiday?</strong></p><p>This month begins with a bank holiday in certain regions. With May 1 marking Maharashtra Day and Goa Liberation Day, there are bank closures in these two states. Meanwhile, Assam observes Labour Day as a public holiday, keep bank doors shut. In Bengaluru, too, bank branches are closed on this day.</p>.Change in dry day policy for Holi in Maharashtra? Government clarifies.<p><strong>Other key dates:</strong></p><ul><li><p>May 9: Banks in West Bengal will be closed for Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, coinciding with the second Saturday.</p></li><li><p>May 16: Banks in Sikkim will remain shut for State Day.</p></li><li><p>May 26: Banks in Tripura will be closed on the occasion of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s birth anniversary.</p></li><li><p>May 27: Banks across most parts of the country will remain closed for Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha), though some states may have limited operations.</p></li><li><p>May 28: Banks will be shut in states including Maharashtra for Bakri Id celebrations.</p></li></ul><p>As per RBI norms, these holidays include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and national, religious, and regional observances.</p>