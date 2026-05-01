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Check list of bank holidays in May 2026

With May 1 marking Maharashtra Day and Goa Liberation Day, there are bank closures in these two states.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:13 IST
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