China auto sales up 15% in May, second straight rise after almost 2-yr slump

China's auto sales in May rose 14.5% from the same month a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday, the second consecutive month of increase as the world's biggest vehicle market recovers from lows hit during coronavirus lockdowns.

The result followed a 4.4% rise in April and a 43% drop in March, when the pandemic pummelled demand. Before April, sales had suffered an almost two-year slump.

Sales in May rose to 2.19 million vehicles, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the country's largest auto industry association.