China auto sales up 15% in May

China auto sales up 15% in May, second straight rise after almost 2-yr slump

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Jun 11 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 12:29 ist

 China's auto sales in May rose 14.5% from the same month a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday, the second consecutive month of increase as the world's biggest vehicle market recovers from lows hit during coronavirus lockdowns.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The result followed a 4.4% rise in April and a 43% drop in March, when the pandemic pummelled demand. Before April, sales had suffered an almost two-year slump.

Sales in May rose to 2.19 million vehicles, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the country's largest auto industry association.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
automobiles

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 