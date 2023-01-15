China GDP, domestic bank earnings to drive markets

In the week ahead, the focus of Indian equities would shift from IT earnings to the banking sector, wherein the market would react to the HDFC Bank numbers, while ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank would declare their results towards the end of the week. We believe the financial sector still has more legs to perform as it is offering the most consistent earnings visibility, the best balance sheet quality in more than a decade, resilient credit growth, healthy provision ratios and reasonable valuations. Even the FMCG sector would be in the limelight given the results of two heavyweights viz Asian Paints and HUL are due mid-week.

Consumption-based themes, despite a growth slowdown, are still expensive and we should wait for growth to revive before turning more positive.

The metal sector continued to be in focus as well following a surge in copper prices to a seven-month high and steel and iron & ore prices to a four-to-five-month high, on expectations that China’s reopening will boost demand for industrial metals. Zinc and aluminium prices too gained, on an improved demand outlook. The auto sector saw a lot of action as many new models got unveiled by auto manufacturers in the ongoing Auto Expo with a lot of focus on the electric vehicle side. This apart, we see tractions in select pockets where domestic demand is intact for instance travel & tourism, hospitality, real estate and select discretionary sub-categories such as jewellery.

Overall the global sentiments are turning positive due to decelerating inflation pressures, which along with better-than-expected domestic economic data and stable IT results could give support to the markets and help to move higher.

IT stocks gained the most during the week following better-than-estimated results by heavyweights TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Cyient along with strong deal wins and consistent growth in their deal pipeline. This has adequately cushioned the near-term headwind from weak macros and softened growth concerns. Though the sector may see some more consolidation given near-term macro uncertainties, we believe valuations have largely corrected and offers value buying at these levels.

Indian equities bounced back to gains last week on the back of positive global cues and healthy domestic macros. Despite increasing volatility and pressure from foreign institutional investors selling, Nifty witnessed buying at lower levels and managed to end the week with gains of 0.5% at 17,957 levels. Broader markets closed on a mixed note. Except for FMCG and infra, all other sectors ended in green with IT, metals and auto gaining 1-3%.

On the domestic macros front, CPI inflation further eased to 5.72% in December 2022, while IIP growth improved to 7.1% in November 2022, thus pointing towards the pink health of the economy. On the global front, US CPI data for December 2022 came in lower at 6.5%, which is leading to expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve going ahead. Next week China GDP data, UK inflation numbers and the Bank of Japan interest rate decision are some of the key events which would drive global markets along with the Q3 results impact.

(The writer is Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)