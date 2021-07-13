Tencent's $3.5 bn deal to take Sogou private approved

China market regulator approves Tencent's $3.5 billion deal to take Sogou private

The deal, announced in September, was for Tencent to buy the 60% of US-listed Sogou that it didn't already own

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2021, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 08:34 ist
China's antitrust regulator unconditionally approved on Tuesday Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's antitrust regulator unconditionally approved on Tuesday Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan to take the country's no.3 search engine Sogou Inc private in a $3.5 billion deal.

Reuters had reported the pending approval in April by State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR).

The deal, announced in September, was for Tencent to buy the 60% of US-listed Sogou that it didn't already own, making it the latest Chinese company to exit US markets amid tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tencent
China
business
US

What's Brewing

BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19

BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

 