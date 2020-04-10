China says its trade faces unprecedented challenges due to coronavirus

China's foreign trade faces unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus epidemic that has spread to more than 200 countries, China's assistant commerce minister said on Friday, amid growing fears of a deep global recession triggered by the virus.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Mystery behind Karnataka’s COVID-19 scene

Ren Hongbin told reporters during a briefing that a survey conducted by the ministry shows that trade firms across the board face difficulties from order cancellations or delays, and that new orders are also at risk.