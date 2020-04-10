China says its trade faces unprecedented challenges due to coronavirus

Coronavirus: China trade faces unprecedented challenges

Reuters
  • Apr 10 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 15:49 ist
Workers wearing protective suits and face masks attend to passengers arriving to Hankou Wuhanguan ferry station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on April 10, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

China's foreign trade faces unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus epidemic that has spread to more than 200 countries, China's assistant commerce minister said on Friday, amid growing fears of a deep global recession triggered by the virus.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Mystery behind Karnataka’s COVID-19 scene

Ren Hongbin told reporters during a briefing that a survey conducted by the ministry shows that trade firms across the board face difficulties from order cancellations or delays, and that new orders are also at risk. 

China
COVID-19
Coronavirus
