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China surpasses US as India's largest trading partner in FY26; trade gap swells to USD 112.16 billion

The US was India's largest trading partner for four consecutive years till 2024-25.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 15:48 IST
Business NewsUSChinaIndiaTradeImportsExports

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