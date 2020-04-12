China's central bank acquires over 1% stake in HDFC

China's central bank acquires over 1% stake in HDFC

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 07:42 ist
HDFC logo. (Credit: HDFC website)

The Chinese central bank has increased its stake in mortgage lender HDFC Ltd to over 1 percent at the end of March quarter, as per statutory disclosures.

People's Bank of China's holding in HDFC stood at 1,74,92,909 equity shares, accounting for 1.01 percent of the share capital of the company as of March-end, as per exchange data.

Equity indices have corrected by a fourth in the last two months, as fears of coronavirus gripped investors globally, leading to heavy selling that possibly offered the bottom-fishing opportunities.

According to reports, Chinese banks were looking for newer avenues of investments in India.

The price at which shares were purchased could not be confirmed.

HDFC stock saw a 33 percent correction during the January-March quarter - from Rs 2,433.75 on January 1 to Rs 1,630.45 on March 31.

It had hit a low of Rs 1,501.80 apiece on the BSE on March 24, from where it saw a sharp rally to Rs 1,754 on March 27.

Central banks typically have investments in various asset classes including gold, foreign currencies and also bonds, including both government and corporate ones. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
HDFC
China
Gold
Bonds
business
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 