Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected to be missing

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected to be missing, not seen in public for over 2 months

Jack Ma has been under the eyes of the Chinese government after Ant's massive $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) was suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 19:18 ist
Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma. Credit: AFP File Photo

Alibaba Group founder and billionaire Jack Ma has not been seen in public for over two months, according to media reports. 

Jack Ma has been under the eyes of the Chinese government after Ant's massive $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) was suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Read: Chinese watchdog probes Ant Group's equity investments

According to some reports, he did not appear at the season finale of his own talent show called Africa's Business Heroes and an Alibaba executive acted as his replacement.

Chinese firms like Alibaba and Tencent have been increasingly under the scrutiny of the Chinese government after controlling various sectors including tech, e-commerce - having an influence on virtually every aspect of life.

They also have amassed billions of dollars of turnovers every after year, expanding their reach over various other businesses. 

In India, Alibaba has investments in tech companies like PayTM, its e-commerce wing PayTM Mall. The company also has invested in food delivery firm Zomato, online grocer Big Basket and e-commerce company Snapdeal.

In December last year, Chinese antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into Ma's Alibaba Group holdings.

China's Central Bank had also asked the company to reorganise lending and other consumer finance operations. 

The biggest blow to Jack Ma remains the suspension of its IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong in November, hailed as the world's biggest public offering.

In October last year, he had slammed the Chinese regulators for "lagging the times."

(With agency inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jack Ma
China
Alibaba
Ant Financial

What's Brewing

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

 