CII wants calibrated exit from lockdown, financial package

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested a “phased and calibrated” approach to the lifting of the lockdown with priority on re-starting manufacturing, e-commerce and construction sectors partially.

CII also demanded an economic package and adequate notice prior to lifting the lockdown.

“Our approach on the economic revival package is two-fold — a part through fiscal expansion which is directed to the bottom of the pyramid and enhanced credit to the industry through banks,” it said.

The suggestions by the industry association were made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the anti-Covid-19 lockdown till May 3 with the assurance of easing the guidelines from April 20 after assessing the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, India had 10,815 confirmed cases of Covid-19 out of which 1,190 were cured and discharged from hospitals. The death toll due to the disease had touched 353, with 45 people succumbing to the illness since Monday.

“A calibrated and safe exit from the lockdown, subject, of course, to considerations being given to the geographical spread of the virus in the country, would be a practical approach. This is an evolving situation and therefore, we should be open to alter our approach as we go along,” the ‘Exit from Lockdown: A CII Strategy’ document said.

It said that while the lockdown continued, plans have to be made for calibrated opening of sectors, beyond the ones, which are operational by virtue of being essential services.

“In the first phase, we recommend that manufacturing, e-commerce and construction may be permitted to open up partially, perhaps 25% to begin with,” the report said.

In Phase-II, all other sectors could be restarted, which can be 25 %, to begin with, then 50% and 100% at a later stage, the industry body suggested.

It also proposed that five aspects should be considered while opening up the economy from the current lockdown – workplace safety, logistics issues, re-starting industry in phases, getting back the migrant workforce and institutional mechanism for effective coordination on real-time basis.